Minnetonka Skippers got a shut out against Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors

The Minnetonka Skippers picked up a decisive road win against the Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The visiting Skippers opened strong, with Ruby Rauk scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Lauren Mack and Lauren Karl.

The Skippers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Clair Christopherson struck, assisted by Lindzi Avar.

The Skippers increased the lead to 3-0 in the first period when Lindzi Avar scored, assisted by Lauren Mack and Lauren Goldsworthy.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Skippers led 6-0 going in to the third period.

Next games:

The Warriors host the River Lakes Stars on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center. The Skippers will face Farmington on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena.