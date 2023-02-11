Minnetonka Skippers clinch the series against New Prague Trojans

The 6-1 win at home sealed the series for the Minnetonka Skippers against the New Prague Trojans. The result means Minnetonka won in 1-0 games.

The Skippers' Kendra Distad tied it up 1-1 in the first period, assisted by Lindzi Avar.

The Skippers took the lead late into the first period when Lauren Mack scored, assisted by Kendra Distad and Lindzi Avar.

The Skippers increased the lead to 3-1 with a goal from Grace Sadura late in the first, assisted by Ava Lindsay and Josie Hemp.

The Skippers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-1 going in to the second break.