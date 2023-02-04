Minnetonka Skippers clear league winners after victory

The 3-0 win on the road against the Blaine Bengals was just what was needed. With the two points, the Minnetonka Skippers clinched the title.

The visiting Skippers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Grace Sadura scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ruby Rauk.

Ava Lindsay scored early in the second period, assisted by Lindzi Avar and Grace Sadura.

The Skippers made it 3-0 when Ava Lindsay netted one, assisted by Ruby Rauk and Bella Finnegan early into the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The result means the Skippers have secured the title.

With this win the Skippers have five straight victories.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Bengals will host the Muskie at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena and the Skippers will play against the Trojans at 12 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena.