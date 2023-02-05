Minnetonka Skippers beat Wayzata Trojans and continue winning run

The game between the Minnetonka Skippers and the Wayzata Trojans on Saturday finished 7-0. The result means Minnetonka has six straight wins.

The Skippers started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Elly Klepinger scoring in the first minute, assisted by Kendra Distad and Lindzi Avar.

The Skippers increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period when Kendra Distad scored, assisted by Lauren Mack and Lauren Goldsworthy.

Three goals were scored in the second period, and the Skippers led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Kendra Distad increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period, assisted by Lindzi Avar and Lauren Mack.

The Skippers made it 7-0 when Jemma McAlexander scored, assisted by Grace Sadura and Kendra Distad late into the third. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Trojans play against Mounds View/Irondale on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena. The Skippers will face Mankato East on Monday at 7:30 p.m. CST at National Sports Center.