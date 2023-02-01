Minnetonka Skippers beat North Wright County River Hawks and continue winning run

The game between the North Wright County River Hawks and the Minnetonka Skippers on Tuesday finished 5-0. The result means Minnetonka has four straight wins.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Skippers took the lead when Bella Finnegan scored the first goal assisted by Grace Sadura.

Halfway through, Lindzi Avar scored a goal, assisted by Josie Hemp and Kendra Distad , making the score 2-0.

The Skippers made it 3-0 with a goal from Grace Sadura.

The Skippers increased the lead to 4-0 early in the third period when Elly Klepinger beat the goalie, assisted by Ava Lindsay and Grace Sadura.

In the end the 5-0 goal came from Senja Leeper who increased the Skippers' lead, assisted by Josie Hemp, in the middle of the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The River Hawks host the Hopkins/Park Nordics on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena. The Skippers will face Blaine on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.