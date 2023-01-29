Minnetonka Skippers beat Maple Grove Crimson

The Minnetonka Skippers won their home game against the Maple Grove Crimson on Saturday, ending 3-1.

The hosting team took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ava Lindsay. Josie Hemp assisted.

The Skippers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Kendra Distad beat the goalie, assisted by Bella Finnegan and Lauren Goldsworthy.

Halfway through, Bella Finnegan scored a goal, assisted by Lauren Goldsworthy and Lauren Mack, making the score 3-0.

The Crimson made it 3-1 with a goal from Kelsey Olson.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, as the Skippers host North Wright County at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena and the Crimson visit Anoka at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena.