Minnetonka Skippers beat in overtime the Hill-Murray Pioneers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Minnetonka Skippers come away with the close win over the Hill-Murray Pioneers at home on Saturday. The final score was 2-1.

Minnetonka's Ava Lindsay scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Pioneers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Shae Stinnett.

Ava Lindsay scored in the second period, assisted by Grace Sadura and Josie Hemp.

Just over zero minutes in, Ava Lindsay scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Grace Sadura.

The league-leader Skippers claimed a sixth consecutive win, while the Pioneers' streak of four win s ended.

Next up:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Skippers hosting the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Schmitz-Maki Ice Arena, and the Pioneers playing the TNT at 6 p.m. CST at North Polar Arena.