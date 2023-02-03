Minnetonka Skippers beat Blaine Bengals and continue winning run

The game between the Blaine Bengals and the Minnetonka Skippers on Thursday finished 3-0. The result means Minnetonka has five straight wins.

The visiting Skippers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Grace Sadura scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Ruby Rauk.

Ava Lindsay scored early in the second period, assisted by Lindzi Avar and Grace Sadura.

The Skippers made it 3-0 when Ava Lindsay netted one, assisted by Ruby Rauk and Bella Finnegan early into the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Bengals will host the Muskie at 7 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena and the Skippers will play against the Trojans at 12 p.m. CST at Pagel Ice Arena.