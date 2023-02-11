Minnetonka scores 14 goals, Prior Lake wins in double overtime to advance to section semifinals

Thursday was a quieter night for section tournament play, but there were still plenty of teams in action, including all four quarterfinal games from Section 2AA and one of the quarterfinals from 4AA.

Section 2AA:

The biggest win of the night came in Section 2AA as top-seeded Minnetonka defeated eighth-seeded New Prague, 14-1. The Trojans actually scored first in the game then would allowed 14 unanswered goals.

The Skippers outshot the Trojans, 63-2. Ava Lindsay (Minnesota) and Lindzi Avar (Cornell) both recorded hat tricks in the game and Ruby Rauk and Josie Hemp (Minnesota) also had top performances.

On the bottom side of the bracket, fourth-seeded Prior Lake came out with a narrow 2-1 victory in double-overtime over fifth-seeded Eden Prairie.

The Eagles struck early in the first period, but the Lakers tied things up late in the third. No one could score in the first overtime, but Ava Guillemette (Minnesota State) ended things on a shorthanded game-winner, her second goal of the game. EP goaltender Olivia Hansen made 38 saves on 39 shots while the opposing netminder Tegan Swanson made 39 of 41.

Prior Lake (14-11-1) will advance to the semifinals and face off against Minnetonka (23-2). The two teams have not yet played each other this season. The game is set for Tuesday, Feb 14. at 6 p.m. at Braemar Arena.

On the other side of the bracket, second-seeded Holy Family earned a solid 3-0 victory over seventh-seeded Chaska/Chanhassen. The Fire outshot the Stormhawks by a 55-6 margin.

Girls pickup the 3-0 win to advance to the semis on Tuesday… goals to Linn(2) and Sander….helpers to Koeppl and Linn. Blair with the shutout. Linn earns the helmet! Nice work ladies! 🔥🏒🏒🔥⁦@HolyFamilyFire⁩ pic.twitter.com/lBY5K4aG1j — Holy Family Girls Hockey 🔥 (@HFgirlshockey) February 11, 2023

Sophomore Josie Linn had a team best two goals and one assist in the game, while netminder Sedona Blair (New Hampshire) earned the shutout. Stormhawk goaltender Madeleine Margraf also had an honorable performance, making 52 saves.

In the last game in 2AA, third-seeded Shakopee earned a narrow 3-2 victory over sixth-seeded Bloomington Jefferson. Shots were 27-17 in favor of the Sabers. Shakopee's Annika Willmert led the team with three points, including one goal on the powerplay and one shorthanded. Teammate Emma Heyer had the other goal for the Sabers.

The high-seeds all officially advance in Section 2AA, Shakopee (15-10) will play Holy Family (19-6-1) on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. at Braemar Arena. The Fire previously defeated the Sabers, 5-1, back in November.

Section 4AA:

Only one quarterfinal was played in Section 4AA last night, the rest will be played on Saturday.

Fifth-seeded East Ridge was able to pull off the upset against fourth-seeded Roseville/Mahtomedi, 2-1. All three of the goals scored in the game came in the first period.

The Raptors' Vivian Ferrell and Bella Schmidt scored the two tallies, while goaltender Annika Limpert allowed only one goal on 20 shots.

Marauders netminder Lily Peterfeso stopped 26 of 28 shots for her team in the loss.

East Ridge (15-10-1) will advance to the semifinal game to play the winner of No. 1 seed Hill-Murray (21-3-1) and eighth-seeded North/Tartan (13-11-1). The semifinal will be played on Tuesday, Feb. 14 at 5 p.m. at Aldrich Arena.