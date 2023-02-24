Minnetonka nets game-winner with only 42 seconds left in regulation to get past Centennial/Spring Lake Park

ST. PAUL — Centennial/Spring Lake Park put up a valiant effort and had things tied up late in the third period of the Class AA girls quarterfinal on Thursday but Minnetonka's Lindzi Avar netted the game-winning goal in the 3-2 victory with just 42 seconds left in regulation.

No. 1-seeded Minnetonka got on the scoreboard just 47 seconds in the match as Ms. Hockey semifinalist Ava Lindsay (Minnesota) deked past her opponents and slid the puck past Centennial/Spring Lake Park goaltender Kaitlin Groess.

Things were then quiet for a while until the Skippers doubled their lead with 3 seconds left in the second period. Lauren Mack dished the puck to the Cornell-bound Avar in the slot where she ripped it into the back of the net.

Things got dicey in the third period for the Skippers as Ms. Hockey finalist Lauren O'Hara (Minnesota) lit the lamp for the Cougars to give them a bit of momentum. Towards the end of the period, Grace Laager tied things up at 2-2 on the power play for Centennial/Spring Lake Park and the student section went wild.

Just as the PA announcer was giving out the scoring credit for the Cougar goal, Avar scored her second of the game with only 42 seconds left in regulation to advance the Skippers to the semifinal match. Avar's goal came just 32 seconds after the Centennial/Spring Lake Park tying goal. Minnetonka will play the winner of Moorhead and Gentry Academy, which play the late game Thursday, at 8 p.m. Friday.

Cougar netminder Kaitlin Groess made a whopping 40 saves throughout the 51 minutes while Minnetonka's Layla Hemp made 12.

Minnetonka goaltender Layla Hemp (1) deflects a shot by Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Noelle Hemr (22) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Jason Wachter / The Rink Live

This story will be updated.

First period scoring — 1. MTKA, Ava Lindsay (Grace Sadura, Josie Hemp) 0:47

Penalties — CSLP, Ella O'Hearn (holding) 10:44

Second period scoring — 2. MTKA, Lindzi Avar (Lauren Mack) 16:56

Penalties — MTKA, Ruby Rauk (tripping) 6:09; CSLP, Alexis Larsen (holding) 8:07; CSLP Ella O'Hearn (hooking) 14:31

Third period scoring — 1. CSLP, Lauren O'Hara (Teagan Kulenkamp) 7:53; 2. CSLP, Grace Laager (O'Hara) 15:46 (pp); 3. MTKA, Avar (Distad) 16:18

Penalties — MTKA, Grace Sadura (high-sticking) 13:17; CSLP, Annabelle Buccicone (holding) 13:17; MTKA, Ava Lindsay (interference) 15:15

Goalie Saves — MTKA, Layla Hemp 5-4-3—12 (2GA); CSLP, Kaitlin Groess, 10-18-12—40 (3GA)

SOG: MTKA, 11-19-13—43; CSLP, 5-4-5—14

Penalties-minutes: MTKA, 3-6; CSLP, 4-8

Power-plays goals-opportunities: MTKA, 0-3: CSLP, 1-2