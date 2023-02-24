Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Minnetonka nets game-winner with only 42 seconds left in regulation to get past Centennial/Spring Lake Park

The Cougars tied things up late in the third period but Lindzi Avar netted the game-winner for the Skippers with less than a minute remaining in regulation.

Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1375.jpg
After her game-winning goal, Minnetonka forward Lindzi Avar (13) gets a hug from teammate forward Kendra Distad (14) in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
February 23, 2023 08:09 PM

ST. PAUL — Centennial/Spring Lake Park put up a valiant effort and had things tied up late in the third period of the Class AA girls quarterfinal on Thursday but Minnetonka's Lindzi Avar netted the game-winning goal in the 3-2 victory with just 42 seconds left in regulation.

No. 1-seeded Minnetonka got on the scoreboard just 47 seconds in the match as Ms. Hockey semifinalist Ava Lindsay (Minnesota) deked past her opponents and slid the puck past Centennial/Spring Lake Park goaltender Kaitlin Groess.

Things were then quiet for a while until the Skippers doubled their lead with 3 seconds left in the second period. Lauren Mack dished the puck to the Cornell-bound Avar in the slot where she ripped it into the back of the net.

Things got dicey in the third period for the Skippers as Ms. Hockey finalist Lauren O'Hara (Minnesota) lit the lamp for the Cougars to give them a bit of momentum. Towards the end of the period, Grace Laager tied things up at 2-2 on the power play for Centennial/Spring Lake Park and the student section went wild.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just as the PA announcer was giving out the scoring credit for the Cougar goal, Avar scored her second of the game with only 42 seconds left in regulation to advance the Skippers to the semifinal match. Avar's goal came just 32 seconds after the Centennial/Spring Lake Park tying goal. Minnetonka will play the winner of Moorhead and Gentry Academy, which play the late game Thursday, at 8 p.m. Friday.

Cougar netminder Kaitlin Groess made a whopping 40 saves throughout the 51 minutes while Minnetonka's Layla Hemp made 12.

Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0580.jpg
Minnetonka goaltender Layla Hemp (1) deflects a shot by Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Noelle Hemr (22) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1375.jpg
1/30: After her game winning goal, Minnetonka forward Lindzi Avar (13) gets a hug from teammate forward Kendra Distad (14) in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1239.jpg
2/30: Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Grace Laager (15) puts the puck past Minnetonka goaltender Layla Hemp (1) to score late in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1328.jpg
3/30: Minnetonka players celebrate the game winning goal by forward Lindzi Avar (13) in the third period against Centennial/Spring Lake Park Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1179.jpg
4/30: Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Lauren O'Hara (23) takes a shot at the goal against Centennial/Spring Lake Park in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1235.jpg
5/30: Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Lauren O'Hara (23) skates with the puck against Minnetonka in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1100.jpg
6/30: Minnetonka forward Kendra Distad (14) makes a pass against Centennial/Spring Lake Park in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0954.jpg
7/30: Centennial/Spring Lake Park goaltender Kaitlin Groess (1) deflects a shot by Minnetonka forward Lauren Mack (19) in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1020.jpg
8/30: Minnetonka forward Grace Sadura (7) makes a pass against Centennial/Spring Lake Park in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0843.jpg
9/30: Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Lauren O'Hara (23) takes the puck between Minnetonka forward Lauren Mack (19) and Minnetonka forward Lindzi Avar (13) in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0856.jpg
10/30: Centennial/Spring Lake Park defender Hannah Thompson (20) skates withe the puck against Minnetonka in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0801.jpg
11/30: Minnetonka forward Lauren Mack (19) takes the puck past Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Teagan Kulenkamp (19) in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0736.jpg
12/30: Minnetonka forward Molly Ryan (8) makes a pass in front of Centennial/Spring Lake Park defender Alexis Larsen (21) in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0771.jpg
13/30: Minnetonka forward Senja Leeper (21) and Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Noelle Hemr (22) battle for the puck behind the net in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0644.jpg
14/30: Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Lauren O'Hara (23) makes a pass against Minnetonka in the second period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0580.jpg
15/30: Minnetonka goaltender Layla Hemp (1) deflects a shot by Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Noelle Hemr (22) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0503.jpg
16/30: Minnetonka forward Ava Lindsay (9) bounces the puck off Centennial/Spring Lake Park goaltender Kaitlin Groess (1) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0566.jpg
17/30: Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Lauren O'Hara (23) makes a pass against Minnetonka in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0448.jpg
18/30: Centennial/Spring Lake Park goaltender Kaitlin Groess (1) deflects a shot by Minnetonka forward Lindzi Avar (13) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0484.jpg
19/30: Minnetonka defender Elly Klepinger (22) makes a pass against Centennial/Spring Lake Park in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0346.jpg
20/30: Minnetonka goaltender Layla Hemp (1) stops a puck against Centennial/Spring Lake Park in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0368.jpg
21/30: Minnetonka forward Grace Sadura (7) carries the puck against Minnetonka in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0408.jpg
22/30: Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Lauren O'Hara (23) gets the puck on a face off against Minnetonka forward Lindzi Avar (13) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0100.jpg
23/30: Minnetonka forward Ava Lindsay (9) puts the puck under the blade of Centennial/Spring Lake Park goaltender Kaitlin Groess (1) to score less than a minute into the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0219.jpg
24/30: Minnetonka forward Kendra Distad (14) makes a pass under the stick of Minnetonka forward Ava Lindsay (9) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0333.jpg
25/30: Centennial/Spring Lake Park goaltender Kaitlin Groess (1) strops a puck against Minnetonka in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0050.jpg
26/30: Centennial/Spring Lake Park defender Hannah Thompson (20) and Minnetonka forward Ava Lindsay (9) battle for the pucin the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0089.jpg
27/30: Minnetonka forward Ava Lindsay (9) makes a pass in front of Centennial/Spring Lake Park defender Annabelle Buccicone (2) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0017.jpg
28/30: Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Lauren O'Hara (23) gets ready for the start of the game against Minnetonka Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_1375.jpg
29/30: After her game-winning goal, Minnetonka forward Lindzi Avar (13) gets a hug from teammate forward Kendra Distad (14) in the third period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Centennial-SLP vs Minnetonka_0448.jpg
30/30: Centennial/Spring Lake Park goaltender Kaitlin Groess (1) deflects a shot by Minnetonka forward Lindzi Avar (13) in the first period Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

This story will be updated.

First period scoring — 1. MTKA, Ava Lindsay (Grace Sadura, Josie Hemp) 0:47
Penalties — CSLP, Ella O'Hearn (holding) 10:44

Second period scoring — 2. MTKA, Lindzi Avar (Lauren Mack) 16:56
Penalties — MTKA, Ruby Rauk (tripping) 6:09; CSLP, Alexis Larsen (holding) 8:07; CSLP Ella O'Hearn (hooking) 14:31

Third period scoring — 1. CSLP, Lauren O'Hara (Teagan Kulenkamp) 7:53; 2. CSLP, Grace Laager (O'Hara) 15:46 (pp); 3. MTKA, Avar (Distad) 16:18
Penalties — MTKA, Grace Sadura (high-sticking) 13:17; CSLP, Annabelle Buccicone (holding) 13:17; MTKA, Ava Lindsay (interference) 15:15

ADVERTISEMENT

Goalie Saves — MTKA, Layla Hemp 5-4-3—12 (2GA); CSLP, Kaitlin Groess, 10-18-12—40 (3GA)

SOG: MTKA, 11-19-13—43; CSLP, 5-4-5—14

Penalties-minutes: MTKA, 3-6; CSLP, 4-8
Power-plays goals-opportunities: MTKA, 0-3: CSLP, 1-2

MORE FROM SYDNEY WOLF
Edina vs Maple Grove_0826.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Maple Grove's Blake Steenerson played his entire sophomore season on JV, now he's a Division I commit
Vermont has commitments from Alex Bump (Prior Lake), Sam Scheetz (Minnetonka), 2022 Mr. Hockey Max Strand (Roseau), and now Blake Steenerson of Maple Grove.
February 23, 2023 07:54 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Minnesota Girls
Isa Goettl's hat trick, 'never let up' team attitude propel Andover to 9-0 victory over Rosemount
February 23, 2023 02:00 PM
Minnesota Girls
Tourney notebook: Attendance woes and Warroad’s key trait
February 23, 2023 08:28 AM
Minnesota Girls
Sarah Wincentsen scores only goal of game in 2OT thriller for South St. Paul
February 22, 2023 11:43 PM

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
Lakeville North vs Edina_0170.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Intermission pep talk refocuses Edina in quarterfinal win over Lakeville North
Four penalties killed and two power-play goals were enough for the Hornets to advance to the Class AA semifinals.
February 23, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
JW_0836.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Tourney recap: A look back at Class A and how to watch AA games
Class A semifinals feature same teams, matchups as 2022 tournament
February 23, 2023 10:01 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Andover vs Minnetonka_0013.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!
February 23, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  The Rink Live
Albert Lea vs Warroad_0567.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Rylee Bartz scores 5, Warroad breaks state tournament single-game goal record in quarterfinal romp
Rylee Bartz, a senior transfer who played for Fargo North/South last season, took just over 12 minutes to get her first hat trick at the Minnesota state tournament and finished with five goals.
February 22, 2023 08:52 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson