Minnesota River Bulldogs victorious against Waseca Bluejays

The Minnesota River Bulldogs defeated the home-team Waseca Bluejays 2-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Minnesota River managed to pull out a win.

Minnesota River's Macy Portner scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Bulldogs took the lead when Macy Portner scored the first goal.

Bluejays' Emma Keith tallied a goal midway through, making the score 1-1. Izabela Slectha assisted.

Macy Portner took the lead late in the third period, assisted by Makenna Andresen.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Bluejays face Luverne at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena and the Bulldogs take on Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.