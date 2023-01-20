Minnesota River Bulldogs got a shut out against Mankato West Scarlets

The Minnesota River Bulldogs picked up a decisive home win against the Mankato West Scarlets. The game ended in a shutout, 5-0.

The Bulldogs took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Macy Portner. Callie Voeltz and Makenna Andresen assisted.

The Bulldogs' Claire Hathaway increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first.

The Bulldogs' Kaylee Gogerty increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Makenna Mueller.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Bulldogs led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Next up:

The Scarlets play against Rochester Mayo on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena. The Bulldogs will face Marshall on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.