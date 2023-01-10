Minnesota River Bulldogs got a shut out against Fairmont Cardinals

The Minnesota River Bulldogs picked up a decisive road win against the Fairmont Cardinals. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The visiting Bulldogs opened strong, right after the puck drop with Makenna Mueller scoring in the first minute.

The Bulldogs' Makenna Mueller increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Shaylan Dunphy and Adrianna Bixby.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Macy Portner in the middle of the first period.

The Bulldogs made it 4-0 when Adrianna Bixby found the back of the net, assisted by Zetta Haugen and Makenna Mueller in the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The Cardinals host the Mankato West Scarlets on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Fairmont - Martin County Arena. The Bulldogs will face Waconia at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena.