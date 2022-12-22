Minnesota River Bulldogs got a shut out against Austin Packers

The Minnesota River Bulldogs picked up a decisive road win against the Austin Packers. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0 early into the first period when Makenna Andresen netted one, assisted by Shaylan Dunphy.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first when Callie Voeltz scored, assisted by Makenna Mueller and Zetta Haugen.

The Bulldogs scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Adrianna Bixby increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third period, assisted by Macy Portner.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Callie Voeltz who increased the Bulldogs' lead, halfway through the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

Next games:

The Bulldogs play against Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Packers will face Rochester Century/John Marshall on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena.