Minnesota River Bulldogs draw at home with Waconia Wildcats

The points were split when the Minnesota River Bulldogs and the Waconia Wildcats met on Friday. The game ended 3-3.

The visiting Wildcats took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Annika Mielke . Ella Schluck assisted.

Kate Koschinska scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Isabella Wozniak .

Bulldogs' Macy Portner tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Makenna Andresen assisted.

Makenna Andresen tied it up 2-2 early in the third period, assisted by Claire Hathaway.

Makenna Andresen took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Callie Voeltz and Sofie Wilson.

Taylan Kamrath tied the game 3-3 four minutes later, assisted by Kate Koschinska and Kendall Miller .

Coming up:

The Wildcats play against New Prague on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena. The Bulldogs will face Worthington on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at New Prague Community Center.