Minnesota River Bulldogs claim win on the road against Waseca Bluejays

A close game saw the Minnesota River Bulldogs just edge out the Waseca Bluejays on Thursday. The final score was 2-1.

img_500240642_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 02, 2023 09:09 PM
Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Bluejays will host the Cardinals at 12 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena, and the Bulldogs will visit the Dragons at 1 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.

