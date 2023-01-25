Minnesota River Bulldogs beat Marshall Tigers – Andresen scores 2

The Minnesota River Bulldogs beat the hosting Marshall Tigers 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Makenna Andresen. Callie Voeltz assisted.

Lily Verkinderen scored early in the second period.

Bulldogs' Makenna Andresen tallied a goal as he scored again, halfway through, making the score 2-1. Sofie Wilson and Claire Hathaway assisted.

Adrianna Bixby increased the lead to 3-1 in the third period, assisted by Cristina Cruz and Kaylee Gogerty.

Next up:

The Tigers play Luverne away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena. The Bulldogs will face Hutchinson at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Le Seuer Arena.