Minnesota River Bulldogs and Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons drew 1-1

The teams split the points when the Minnesota River Bulldogs hosted the Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons. The final score was 1-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Dragons took the lead when Grace Braaten scored the first goal assisted by Camryn Iverson.

Makenna Andresen tied the game 1-1 late in the third period, assisted by Adrianna Bixby.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will host the Cardinals at 5:30 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Ice Arena, and the Dragons will visit the Cardinals at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.