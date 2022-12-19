SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls
Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule

Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!

Andover vs Minnetonka_0013.jpg
Andover's Ella Boerger (15) puts the puck in behind Minnetonka goalie Sophia Johnson (30) during the first period Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Jason Wachter / The Rink Live
By The Rink Live
December 19, 2022 10:21 AM
With the high school season back in full swing, The Rink Live wants to keep you updated on where to watch all the latest high school girls hockey action. This page will be updated throughout the season to reflect where to watch or listen to streaming games online.

Unless otherwise noted, these games are not being streamed by The Rink Live. Please contact the streaming services/teams directly if you have any issues.

If we're missing information about where to watch your team's games, contact The Rink Live and we'll add it to our database or reach out to us on social media and we'll get it updated. If you'd be interested in streaming games with The Rink Live, please fill out our inquiry form .

If you're looking for the boys hockey broadcast schedule, the Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Streaming Schedule is available at the link below.

Maple Grove vs Andover_0144.jpg
Minnesota Boys
Minnesota Boys High School Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information for boys high school hockey teams from all around the State of Hockey!
December 19, 2022 10:04 AM
By  The Rink Live

($) = Paid Stream

Monday, December 19

Holy Family vs. Lakeville South | 6:45 PM CST

Buffalo vs. Northern Tier | 7:00 PM CST

Princeton vs. Armstrong/Cooper | 7:00 PM CST

Minneapolis vs. Orono | 7:00 PM CST

East Grand Forks vs. West Fargo (N.D.) | 7:00 PM CST

Tuesday, December 20

Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Blake | 3:30 PM CST ($)

Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Stillwater | 5:00 PM CST

Hutchinson vs. Mankato West | 5:15 PM CST ($)

Fairmont vs. Worthington | 5:30 PM CST ($)

Marshall vs. Willmar | 5:30 PM CST

Roseau vs. Moorhead | 6:00 PM CST

Chisago Lakes vs. Breck | 6:00 PM CST ($)

Morris/Benson Area vs. Detroit Lakes | 6:00 PM CST ($)

Hill-Murray vs. North St. Paul/Tartan | 6:00 PM CST

Delano/Rockford vs. River Lakes | 6:00 PM CST ($)

Minnetonka vs. Farmington | 7:00 PM CST

Hopkins/Park vs. Anoka | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Minnesota River vs. Austin | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Holy Angels vs. Chaska/Chanhassen | 7:00 PM CST

Simley vs. Dodge County | 7:00 PM CST

Wayzata vs. Edina | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Red Wing vs. Gentry Academy | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Moose Lake Area vs. Hibbing/Chisholm | 7:00 PM CST

Princeton vs. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Champlin Park/Coon Rapids vs. Maple Grove | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Duluth Marshall vs. North Shore | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Buffalo vs. North Wright County | 7:00 PM CST

Fergus Falls vs. Northern Lakes | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Pine City Area vs. Northern Tier | 7:00 PM CST

Woodbury vs. Osseo/Park Center | 7:00 PM CST

Eden Prairie vs. Prior Lake | 7:00 PM CST

Owatonna vs. Rogers | 7:00 PM CST ($)

South St. Paul vs. Two Rivers/St. Paul | 7:00 PM CST

Rochester Mayo vs. Coulee Region | 7:00 PM CST

Rock Ridge vs. Superior Spartans | 7:00 PM CST

Duluth vs. Grand Rapids-Greenway | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton vs. Proctor/Hermantown | 7:00 PM CST

Brainerd/Little Falls vs. Bemidji | 7:15 PM CST

Lakeville North vs. Northfield | 7:15 PM CST

St. Cloud vs. Sartell/Sauk Rapids | 7:15 PM CST ($)

East Grand Forks vs. Crookston | 7:30 PM CST

Forest Lake vs. East Ridge | 7:30 PM CST ($)

Rochester Century vs. Hastings | 7:30 PM CST

Thief River Falls vs. Prairie Centre | 7:30 PM CST ($)

Wednesday, December 21

South St. Paul vs. Chisago Lakes | 4:00 PM CST ($)

Minneapolis vs. Lakeville South | 7:00 PM CST

Orono vs. Mound Westonka/SWC | 7:00 PM CST

Albert Lea vs. Rosemount | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Park of Cottage Grove vs. White Bear Lake | 7:00 PM CST

Thursday, December 22

Duluth Marshall vs. Hibbing/Chisholm | 2:30 PM CST

Detroit Lakes vs. Crookston | 3:00 PM CST

Breck vs. Blake | 4:00 PM CST ($)

Hopkins/Park vs. Prior Lake | 5:00 PM CST

Bloomington Jefferson vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's | 5:15 PM CST

Mankato West vs. Mankato East | 5:15 PM CST ($)

Two Rivers/St. Paul vs. Northern Tier | 5:15 PM CST

Luverne vs. Worthington | 5:30 PM CST ($)

Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Apple Valley | 6:00 PM CST ($)

Roseau vs. Bemidji | 6:00 PM CST

Fargo North-South (N.D.) vs. East Grand Forks | 6:00 PM CST ($)

Moorhead vs. Warroad | 6:00 PM CST ($)

North St. Paul/Tartan vs. St. Croix Valley | 7:00 PM CST

Visitation vs. Hutchinson | 7:00 PM CST ($)

North Wright County vs. Maple Grove | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Willmar vs. St. Cloud | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Anoka vs. Buffalo | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Eden Prairie vs. Metro-South | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Elk River/Zimmerman vs. Duluth | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Windom vs. Fairmont | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Blaine vs. Forest Lake | 7:00 PM CST

Farmington vs. Hill-Murray | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Marshall vs. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Holy Angels vs. New Prague | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Princeton vs. North Shore | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Breckenridge-Wahpeton vs. Northern Lakes | 7:00 PM CST ($)

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton vs. Pine City Area | 7:00 PM CST

Chisago Lakes vs. Rock Ridge | 7:00 PM CST

Minnetonka vs. Shakopee | 7:00 PM CST

Chaska/Chanhassen vs. Waconia | 7:00 PM CST

Red Wing vs. Waseca | 7:00 PM CST ($)

New Ulm vs. Delano/Rockford | 7:15 PM CST

Alexandria vs. River Lakes | 7:15 PM CST ($)

Austin vs. Rochester Mayo | 7:15 PM CST

White Bear Lake vs. East Ridge | 7:30 PM CST ($)

Eagan vs. Hastings | 7:30 PM CST

Friday, December 23

Moose Lake Area vs. Simley | 7:00 PM CST

Saturday, December 24

No Games Scheduled

Sunday, December 25

No Games Scheduled

Andover vs Gentry Academy_0076.jpg
Minnesota Girls
Senior Spotlight: Gentry Academy forward flips commitment from Saint Anselm to Assumption
Rachel Agerter, a point-per-game forward for the Stars, recently announced her commitment to Assumption University. Assumption will have its inaugural Division I season in 2023-24.
December 16, 2022 02:34 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A goaltender wearing a white, blue and black jersey, with white pads and a black helmet stands in front of the goal.
Minnesota Girls
Rogers goaltender and senior captain Lauren Larson commits to Sacred Heart
The 17-year-old netminder has a .960 so far this season and posted a 1.30 goals-against-average last year as a junior.
December 07, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
A hockey goaltender stands in between the pipes while wearing a white jersey with red, white, and black pads. She has the letters 'NWC' on the front of her jersey and has a plain white goalie mask on.
Minnesota Girls
North Wright County goaltender announces commitment to play for brand new Division I program next fall
Jadyn Weiser, a goaltender from St. Micheal-Albertville High School, has announced her commitment to play for Assumption University. Assumption currently has club hockey, but will take the ice as a Division I program for the 2023-24 season.
December 04, 2022 11:24 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
Taylor Treat-DSC_4452.JPG
Minnesota Girls
Girls hockey: Cardinals shut down Sartell/Sauk Rapids-Rice 4-0
Alexandria's first road game of the season went its way as it earned a 4-0 win on Thursday.
December 02, 2022 08:46 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve