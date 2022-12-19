Minnesota High School Girls Hockey Streaming Schedule
Follow this page for updates on live stream broadcast information from all around the State of Hockey!
With the high school season back in full swing, The Rink Live wants to keep you updated on where to watch all the latest high school girls hockey action. This page will be updated throughout the season to reflect where to watch or listen to streaming games online.
Unless otherwise noted, these games are not being streamed by The Rink Live. Please contact the streaming services/teams directly if you have any issues.
If we're missing information about where to watch your team's games, contact The Rink Live and we'll add it to our database or reach out to us on social media and we'll get it updated. If you'd be interested in streaming games with The Rink Live, please fill out our inquiry form .
If you're looking for the boys hockey broadcast schedule, the Minnesota High School Boys Hockey Streaming Schedule is available at the link below.
($) = Paid Stream
ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, December 19
Holy Family vs. Lakeville South | 6:45 PM CST
Buffalo vs. Northern Tier | 7:00 PM CST
Princeton vs. Armstrong/Cooper | 7:00 PM CST
Minneapolis vs. Orono | 7:00 PM CST
East Grand Forks vs. West Fargo (N.D.) | 7:00 PM CST
Tuesday, December 20
Benilde-St. Margaret's vs. Blake | 3:30 PM CST ($)
Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Stillwater | 5:00 PM CST
Hutchinson vs. Mankato West | 5:15 PM CST ($)
ADVERTISEMENT
Fairmont vs. Worthington | 5:30 PM CST ($)
Marshall vs. Willmar | 5:30 PM CST
Roseau vs. Moorhead | 6:00 PM CST
Chisago Lakes vs. Breck | 6:00 PM CST ($)
Morris/Benson Area vs. Detroit Lakes | 6:00 PM CST ($)
Hill-Murray vs. North St. Paul/Tartan | 6:00 PM CST
Delano/Rockford vs. River Lakes | 6:00 PM CST ($)
Minnetonka vs. Farmington | 7:00 PM CST
ADVERTISEMENT
Hopkins/Park vs. Anoka | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Minnesota River vs. Austin | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Holy Angels vs. Chaska/Chanhassen | 7:00 PM CST
Simley vs. Dodge County | 7:00 PM CST
Wayzata vs. Edina | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Red Wing vs. Gentry Academy | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Moose Lake Area vs. Hibbing/Chisholm | 7:00 PM CST
Princeton vs. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids vs. Maple Grove | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Duluth Marshall vs. North Shore | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Buffalo vs. North Wright County | 7:00 PM CST
Fergus Falls vs. Northern Lakes | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Pine City Area vs. Northern Tier | 7:00 PM CST
Woodbury vs. Osseo/Park Center | 7:00 PM CST
Eden Prairie vs. Prior Lake | 7:00 PM CST
Owatonna vs. Rogers | 7:00 PM CST ($)
South St. Paul vs. Two Rivers/St. Paul | 7:00 PM CST
Rochester Mayo vs. Coulee Region | 7:00 PM CST
Rock Ridge vs. Superior Spartans | 7:00 PM CST
Duluth vs. Grand Rapids-Greenway | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton vs. Proctor/Hermantown | 7:00 PM CST
Brainerd/Little Falls vs. Bemidji | 7:15 PM CST
Lakeville North vs. Northfield | 7:15 PM CST
St. Cloud vs. Sartell/Sauk Rapids | 7:15 PM CST ($)
East Grand Forks vs. Crookston | 7:30 PM CST
Forest Lake vs. East Ridge | 7:30 PM CST ($)
Rochester Century vs. Hastings | 7:30 PM CST
Thief River Falls vs. Prairie Centre | 7:30 PM CST ($)
Wednesday, December 21
South St. Paul vs. Chisago Lakes | 4:00 PM CST ($)
Minneapolis vs. Lakeville South | 7:00 PM CST
Orono vs. Mound Westonka/SWC | 7:00 PM CST
Albert Lea vs. Rosemount | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Park of Cottage Grove vs. White Bear Lake | 7:00 PM CST
Thursday, December 22
Duluth Marshall vs. Hibbing/Chisholm | 2:30 PM CST
Detroit Lakes vs. Crookston | 3:00 PM CST
Breck vs. Blake | 4:00 PM CST ($)
Hopkins/Park vs. Prior Lake | 5:00 PM CST
Bloomington Jefferson vs. Benilde-St. Margaret's | 5:15 PM CST
Mankato West vs. Mankato East | 5:15 PM CST ($)
Two Rivers/St. Paul vs. Northern Tier | 5:15 PM CST
Luverne vs. Worthington | 5:30 PM CST ($)
Cretin-Derham Hall vs. Apple Valley | 6:00 PM CST ($)
Roseau vs. Bemidji | 6:00 PM CST
Fargo North-South (N.D.) vs. East Grand Forks | 6:00 PM CST ($)
Moorhead vs. Warroad | 6:00 PM CST ($)
North St. Paul/Tartan vs. St. Croix Valley | 7:00 PM CST
Visitation vs. Hutchinson | 7:00 PM CST ($)
North Wright County vs. Maple Grove | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Willmar vs. St. Cloud | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Anoka vs. Buffalo | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Eden Prairie vs. Metro-South | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Elk River/Zimmerman vs. Duluth | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Windom vs. Fairmont | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Blaine vs. Forest Lake | 7:00 PM CST
Farmington vs. Hill-Murray | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Marshall vs. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Holy Angels vs. New Prague | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Princeton vs. North Shore | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Breckenridge-Wahpeton vs. Northern Lakes | 7:00 PM CST ($)
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton vs. Pine City Area | 7:00 PM CST
Chisago Lakes vs. Rock Ridge | 7:00 PM CST
Minnetonka vs. Shakopee | 7:00 PM CST
Chaska/Chanhassen vs. Waconia | 7:00 PM CST
Red Wing vs. Waseca | 7:00 PM CST ($)
New Ulm vs. Delano/Rockford | 7:15 PM CST
Alexandria vs. River Lakes | 7:15 PM CST ($)
Austin vs. Rochester Mayo | 7:15 PM CST
White Bear Lake vs. East Ridge | 7:30 PM CST ($)
Eagan vs. Hastings | 7:30 PM CST
Friday, December 23
Moose Lake Area vs. Simley | 7:00 PM CST
Saturday, December 24
No Games Scheduled
Sunday, December 25
No Games Scheduled