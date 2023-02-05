Minneapolis wins at home against Delano/Rockford Tigers

A close game saw Minneapolis just edge out the Delano/Rockford Tigers on Saturday. The final score was 4-3.

Minneapolis' Celia Midtbo scored the game-winning goal.

The Tigers tied it up 1-1 early into the first period when Kaelyn Wittwer struck, assisted by Ava Reierson and Kayleigh Olson .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Minneapolis players.

The Tigers tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Emma Treptau beat the goalie again, assisted by Kayleigh Olson.

Celia Midtbo took the lead four minutes later.