Minneapolis wins at home against Chisago Lakes Wildcats

Minneapolis won when it visited the Chisago Lakes Wildcats on Thursday. The final score was 5-3.

The Minneapolis players took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Celia Midtbo .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Minneapolis players.

Laine DeVries narrowed the gap to 4-2 early into the third period, assisted by Lauren Schmidt and Alyson Vogelsang .

The Wildcats' Ella Perreault narrowed the gap again, assisted by Nora DeVries at 10:55 into the third period.

Grace Ann Goodale increased the lead to 5-3 three minutes later, assisted by Celia Midtbo and Savannah Forrest .

Next games:

The Minneapolis players plays Orono away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden. The Wildcats will face Northern Tier at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Chisago Lakes Arena.