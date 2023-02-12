Minneapolis secures victory over Breck Mustangs in overtime

The 4-3 win at home in a game that went to overtime, sealed the victory for Minneapolis in the series against the Breck Mustangs. Minneapolis won in 1-0 games.

Minneapolis' Celia Midtbo scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Minneapolis players opened strong, early in the game with Kaiva Pelecis scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Eloise McKinney and Maya Forrest .

The Minneapolis players increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Elsie Lawless in the middle of the first period, assisted by Celia Midtbo.

The Mustangs' Torrin Luoma narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first, assisted by Kenzie Berman and Katie Theissen.

The Minneapolis players scored one goals in second period an held the lead 3-2 going in to the second break.

Taylor Berman tied the game 3-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Kenzie Berman and Lauren Strothman. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 45 seconds before Celia Midtbo scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Caitlin DeYoung and Ana Davis .