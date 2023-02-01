Minneapolis decides the game with four goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the home-team Waconia Wildcats held out fine against Minneapolis. Minneapolis fought back in the third period and won the game 6-1.

The Minneapolis players took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ana Davis . Celia Midtbo and Caitlin DeYoung assisted.

The Wildcats tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Ella Schluck scored, assisted by Avery Heyer .

The Minneapolis players took the lead within the first minute of the second period when Kaiva Pelecis found the back of the net, assisted by Grace Ann Goodale and Ruby Christman .

Eloise McKinney increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Brielle Anderson and Caitlin DeYoung.

Eloise McKinney increased the lead to 4-1 only seconds later, assisted by Kaiva Pelecis.

Celia Midtbo increased the lead to 5-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Ana Davis.

Celia Midtbo then increased the lead to 6-1 halfway through the third, assisted by Ana Davis.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Wildcats will host the Scarlets at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena and the Minneapolis players will play against the Stormhawks at 7 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden.