Minneapolis decides the game with five goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the home-team Waconia Wildcats held out fine against Minneapolis. Minneapolis fought back in the third period and won the game 7-1.

The Minneapolis players took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Ana Davis . Celia Midtbo and Caitlin DeYoung assisted.

The Wildcats tied the game 1-1 in the first period when Mia Kelley scored, assisted by Ella Schluck and Avery Heyer .

Kaiva Pelecis scored late into the second period, assisted by Grace Ann Goodale and Ruby Christman .

Eloise McKinney increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Brielle Anderson and Caitlin DeYoung.

Eloise McKinney increased the lead to 4-1 only seconds later, assisted by Kaiva Pelecis.

Celia Midtbo increased the lead to 5-1 less than a minute later, assisted by Ana Davis.

Celia Midtbo then increased the lead to 6-1 early into the third, assisted by Ana Davis.

Celia Midtbo increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Ana Davis.

Next up:

On Thursday, the Wildcats will host the Scarlets at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena and the Minneapolis players will play against the Stormhawks at 7 p.m. CST at Parade Ice Garden.