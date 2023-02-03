Mika Cichosz scores four in Albert Lea Tigers win over Winona Winhawks

Mika Cichosz struck four times as the Albert Lea Tigers beat the Winona Winhawks 6-0 at home.

Morgan Goskeson and Liley Steven scored the remaining goals for the home side.

The hosting Tigers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Mika Cichosz.

The Tigers' Morgan Goskeson increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Hanna Austinson and Haley Austinson.

Liley Steven scored early in the second period, assisted by Emery Nelson and Shelby Evans .

Late, Mika Cichosz scored a goal, making the score 4-0.

The Tigers increased the lead to 5-0, after only 36 seconds into the third period when Mika Cichosz beat the goalie yet again.

The Tigers made it 6-0 when Mika Cichosz found the back of the net, assisted by Keira Erickson and Liley Steven early into the third period. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.