Mika Cichosz scores four in Albert Lea Tigers win over Red Wing Wingers

Mika Cichosz struck four times as the Albert Lea Tigers beat the Red Wing Wingers 9-1 at home.

Hanna Austinson , Olivia Ellsworth , Shelby Evans , Morgan Goskeson and Liley Steven scored the remaining goals for the home side, and Cheyenne Tyler scored for Red Wing.

The hosting Tigers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Hanna Austinson. Morgan Goskeson assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Mika Cichosz scored, assisted by Morgan Goskeson and Haley Austinson.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Tigers.

The Tigers increased the lead to 6-0 within the first minute of the third period when Mika Cichosz netted one again.

Morgan Goskeson increased the lead to 7-0 four minutes later, assisted by Hanna Austinson.

Cheyenne Tyler narrowed the gap to 7-1 five minutes later, assisted by Amelia Grove .

Liley Steven increased the lead to 8-1 five minutes later, assisted by Mika Cichosz.

Olivia Ellsworth increased the lead to 9-1 one minute later, assisted by Aryah Hansen .

With this win the Tigers have four straight victories.

Next games:

The Tigers travel to Austin on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Wingers host Waseca to play the Bluejays on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Waseca Community Arena.