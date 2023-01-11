Michelle Smith scores four in New Ulm Eagles win over Worthington Trojans

Michelle Smith struck four times as the New Ulm Eagles beat the Worthington Trojans 13-0 at home.

Evelyn Sellner , Tristyn Wolner , Malorie Anderson , Brooke Arneson , Mya Hornick , Lilly Kral and Jocelyn Peterson scored the remaining goals for the home side.

The first period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Eagles.

Five goals were scored in the second period, and the Eagles led 11-0 going in to the third period.

The Eagles increased the lead to 12-0 early into the third period when Jocelyn Peterson scored, assisted by Lilly Kral and Evelyn Sellner.

The Eagles made it 13-0 when Lilly Kral netted one, assisted by Jocelyn Peterson and Evelyn Sellner late in the third. That left the final score at 13-0.

Coming up:

Both teams will be back in action on Friday when the Eagles host Windom at 7 p.m. CST at Windom and the Trojans welcome the Marshall Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena.