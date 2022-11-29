Mia Kelley and Ella Schluck play pivotal roles in home win against Pine City Area Dragons

On Friday, the Waconia Wildcats outlasted the Pine City Area Dragons in a close matchup, winning 2-1 at home.

Waconia's Ella Schluck scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Wildcats took the lead when Mia Kelley opened the scoring assisted by Annika Mielke.

Late, the Dragons' Lexa Valvoda scored a goal, making the score 1-1.

Late, the Wildcats made it 2-1 with a goal from Ella Schluck.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Wildcats will host the Wildcats at 11:45 a.m. CST and the Dragons will play against the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.