Metro-South beat Eastview Lightning

The Metro-South won their road game against the Eastview Lightning on Saturday, ending 5-1.

The first period was scoreless, and early into the second period, the Metro-South players took the lead when Madisyn Krumholz scored the first goal assisted by Lily Keefe and Charlotte Goings.

Halfway through, Lauren Speegle scored a goal, assisted by Jessica Wilhelm and Brynn Dihel , making the score 1-1.

The Metro-South players made it 2-1 with a goal from Ella Bond.

Olivia Tilbury then tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Heidi Deuel and Ella Bond assisted.

Madisyn Krumholz increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Ella Bond and Lily Keefe.

Madisyn Krumholz increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST, this time in Metro-South at Burnsville Ice Center - Section 3AA Quarterfinal.