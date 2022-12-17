Mercury Bischoff unstoppable as Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning beat Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning beat the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets at home 9-0. Mercury Bischoff stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible six goals.

Kylie DeBay , Cali Madsen and Molly Pierce scored the remaining goals for the home side.

Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Lightning led 6-0 going in to the second period.

The Lightning scored two goals in second period an held the lead 8-0 going in to the second break.

The Lightning made it 9-0 when Mercury Bischoff scored, assisted by Kalle Reed and Riley Toivonen late into the third period. That left the final score at 9-0.

Next games:

In the next round on Tuesday, the Lightning will face Duluth at home at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena, while the Bluejackets host Moose Lake Area at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.