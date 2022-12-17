Mercury Bischoff unstoppable as Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning beat Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets
The Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning beat the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets at home 9-0. <a href="https://www.eliteprospects.com/player/725178/mercury-bischoff">Mercury Bischoff</a> stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible six goals.
The Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning beat the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets at home 9-0. Mercury Bischoff stole all the post-game praise after having scored an incredible six goals.
Kylie DeBay , Cali Madsen and Molly Pierce scored the remaining goals for the home side.
Six goals were scored in the first period, and the Lightning led 6-0 going in to the second period.
The Lightning scored two goals in second period an held the lead 8-0 going in to the second break.
The Lightning made it 9-0 when Mercury Bischoff scored, assisted by Kalle Reed and Riley Toivonen late into the third period. That left the final score at 9-0.
Next games:
In the next round on Tuesday, the Lightning will face Duluth at home at 7 p.m. CST at Hodgins-Berardo Arena, while the Bluejackets host Moose Lake Area at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena.