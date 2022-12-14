Megan Berg and MaKenna Dreher settled the score on the road against Buffalo Bison

The Bemidji Lumberjacks claimed a single-goal win against the Buffalo Bison on Saturday. The team won 2-1.

The Lumberjacks opened strong, at the beginning of the game with MaKenna Dreher scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Kiera Nelson .

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Megan Berg found the back of the net, assisted by Zoe Fayette .

Kaiya Johnson narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the third period, assisted by Anna Kubu and Raegan Wurm .

The Bison were whistled for no penalties, while the Lumberjacks received no penalties.

The win over the Bison means that the Lumberjacks have six road wins in a row.

Next up:

The Bison play Northern Tier away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena. The Lumberjacks will face Fergus Falls at home on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena.