McKenzie Keller was the hero as Mankato East Cougars beat New Ulm Eagles

The Mankato East Cougars won on the road against the New Ulm Eagles. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game didn't come until the third period. McKenzie Keller scored the goal and delivered the win for Mankato East.

The Cougars first took the lead early in the third period, with a goal from McKenzie Keller, assisted by Kailey Newton and Trinity Jackson.

The Cougars have now won four games in a row.

Next up:

On Thursday the Eagles will play on the road against the Tigers at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena, while the Cougars will face the Scarlets home at 5:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.