McKenna Lee and Payton Remick won the game for Roseau Rams against Osseo/Park Center Stars

The home-team Roseau Rams got a single-goal win the Osseo/Park Center Stars. The team won 2-1 on Friday.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Rams took the lead when McKenna Lee scored the first goal assisted by Summer Byfuglien and Payton Remick .

Payton Remick then tallied a goal five minutes into the period, making the score 2-0. Jasmine Hovda assisted.

The Stars made it 2-1 with a goal from Reanna Cruz .

Coming up:

Next up, the Rams face Brainerd/Little Falls at 7 p.m. CST at Exchange Arena, while the Stars face Thief River Falls on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Huck Olson Memorial Civic Center. Both games are set for on Saturday.