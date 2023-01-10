Mauch scores 2 in Marshall Tigers' win over Windom Eagles

The Marshall Tigers won against the visiting Windom Eagles 3-1 on Monday.

The hosting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Brooklyn Mauch.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kendal Beernaert scored, assisted by Regan Loft.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Brooklyn Mauch late in the first, assisted by Kalyn DeVlieger.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 3-1 within the first minute when Presley Dockter scored.

Coming up:

On Thursday, the Tigers will host the Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena and the Eagles will play against the Storm at 6 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.