Marshall Tigers win to decide series

The Marshall Tigers have secured victory in the series against the Worthington Trojans in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 17-1 win.

The first period ended with a 8-0 lead for the Tigers.

The Tigers scored six goals in second period an held the lead 14-0 going in to the second break.

The Tigers increased the lead to 15-0 early into the third period when Eliza Holmgren beat the goalie again, assisted by Avery Kesteloot and Kendal Beernaert.

Regan Loft increased the lead to 16-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Ava Kolander.

Avery Kesteloot increased the lead to 17-0 three minutes later.

Riley Nickel narrowed the gap to 17-1 three minutes later.