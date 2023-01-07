Marshall Tigers win 5-2 on the road against Fairmont Cardinals

The Marshall Tigers won on the road on Friday, handing the Fairmont Cardinals a defeat 5-2.

The Cardinals took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Isabella Larson. Madison Sokoloski assisted.

Brooklyn Mauch scored in the second period, assisted by Olivia Penske and Kalyn DeVlieger.

Brooklyn Mauch then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, in the middle of the second period, making the score 2-1. Abbey Foley and Regan Loft assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Mia Wichmann beat the goalie, assisted by Brooklyn Mauch.

Brooklyn Mauch increased the lead to 4-1 nine minutes later, assisted by Jenae Davis.

Maia Goerndt narrowed the gap to 4-2 one minute later, assisted by Corene Moeller .

Abbey Foley increased the lead to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Olivia Penske.

Next up:

Both teams play on Monday, with the Cardinals hosting the Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. CST at Fairmont-Martin County Arena, and the Tigers playing the Eagles at 5 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.