Marshall Tigers win 3-2 at home against River Lakes Stars

The Marshall Tigers claimed a single-goal win in a game against the River Lakes Stars on Wednesday. The team won 3-2 at Schwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Gold].

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Tigers will host the Trojans at 5:30 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena and the Stars will play against the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center.