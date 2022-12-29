SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Marshall Tigers win 3-2 at home against River Lakes Stars

The Marshall Tigers claimed a single-goal win in a game against the River Lakes Stars on Wednesday. The team won 3-2 at Schwan's Super Rink 2 - Herb Brooks Holiday Classic [Gold].

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 28, 2022 09:14 PM
Next games:

On Tuesday, the Tigers will host the Trojans at 5:30 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena and the Stars will play against the Lightning at 7 p.m. CST at Breezy Point Sports Center.

