Marshall Tigers win 3-1 at home against Fairmont Cardinals

The Marshall Tigers won at home on Thursday, handing the Fairmont Cardinals a defeat 3-1.

The hosting Tigers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Kalyn DeVlieger scoring in the first minute, assisted by Brooklyn Mauch.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first period when Brooklyn Mauch scored, assisted by Mia Wichmann.

Eliza Holmgren scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Lily Verkinderen and Kendal Beernaert.

Isabella Larson narrowed the gap to 3-1 halfway through the third period.

Coming up:

The Tigers travel to Worthington on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena. The Cardinals host Windom to play the Eagles on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.