Marshall Tigers victorious against Minnesota River Bulldogs

The Marshall Tigers defeated the Minnesota River Bulldogs 5-1 on Saturday.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Regan Loft. Lily Verkinderen assisted.

The Tigers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Regan Loft beat the goalie yet again.

The Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 two minutes into the period when Brooklyn Mauch netted one, assisted by Abbey Foley.

The Bulldogs made it 3-1 with a goal from Cristina Cruz.

The Tigers increased the lead to 4-1 early in the third period when Mia Wichmann found the back of the net, assisted by Kayta Waltz.

Brooklyn Mauch increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third, assisted by Kalyn DeVlieger and Abbey Foley.

Next games:

The Bulldogs play Fairmont away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Le Sueur Arena. The Tigers will face Worthington at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena.