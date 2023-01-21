Marshall Tigers keep on winning and now have five straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Marshall Tigers as they claimed another victory on Friday against the Waseca Bluejays, making it five in a row. They won 3-2 over Waseca.

Coming up:

The Bluejays play Mankato West away on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena. The Tigers will face Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.