Marshall Tigers have ended their losing streak after 2-4 vs. Windom Eagles

The game between the Windom Eagles and the visiting Marshall Tigers finished 4-2. Marshall's victory puts an end to a four-game losing streak.

The Tigers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Kalyn DeVlieger. Abbey Foley and Brooklyn Mauch assisted.

The Tigers' Lily Verkinderen increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Eliza Holmgren.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first when Presley Dockter scored.

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Tigers.

Regan Loft increased the lead to 4-2 halfway through the third period, assisted by Aubree Metheny.

Coming up:

The Eagles play Hutchinson away on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Burich Arena. The Tigers will face Mankato West at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena.