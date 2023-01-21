Marshall Tigers grab extra point vs. Waseca Bluejays in overtime

The Waseca Bluejays and the visiting Marshall Tigers tied 2-2 in regulation on Friday. Marshall beat Waseca in overtime 3-2.

Marshall's Regan Loft scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Tigers took the lead when Brooklyn Mauch scored the first goal assisted by Abbey Foley.

Late, Maddy Benson scored a goal, making the score 1-1.

Abbey Foley took the lead late into the third period, assisted by Kalyn DeVlieger.

Emma Keith tied it up 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Katlyn Schueller. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:14 before Regan Loft scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Lily Verkinderen.

The game saw two teams in great shape up against each other. The fifth-placed Tigers claimed a fifth consecutive win. Before the game, the Bluejays had won their last four.

Coming up:

The Bluejays play Mankato West away on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena. The Tigers will face Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.