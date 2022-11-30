Marshall Tigers couldn't stop star-studded Dodge County Wildcats from winning

The Dodge County Wildcats and the Marshall Tigers met on Friday. Dodge County came into the game off the back of a run of three successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 3-1.

The hosting Wildcats opened strong, with Zoe Heimer scoring in the first minute, a goal assisted by Bryn Spreiter and Daisy Harens.

Kendal Beernaert scored early into the second period.

In the second period, the Wildcats' Nora Carstensen scored a goal, assisted by Maysie Koch and Ida Huber, making the score 2-1.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 3-1, after only 20 seconds into the third period when Mollie Koch found the back of the net, assisted by Nora Carstensen and Abby Simons. That left the final score at 3-1.

Next games:

Both teams play again on Saturday, as the Wildcats host Waconia at 7 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena and the Tigers host Pine City Area at Red Baron Arena.