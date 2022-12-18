Maple Grove Crimson's winning streak broken by Edina Hornets

The Maple Grove Crimson have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Edina Hornets, Maple Grove was on a run of eight straight wins. But, Saturday's game at Maple Grove Community Center finished 3-2 and the winning streak was ended.

Edina's Tori Anderson scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Crimson took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Bella Shipley. Maddie Elfstrand and Ella Olson assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Hornets led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Tuesday when the Crimson host Champlin Park/Coon Rapids at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center and the Hornets welcome the Wayzata Trojans at 7 p.m. CST at Braemar Ice Arena.