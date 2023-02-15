Maple Grove Crimson win to decide series

The Maple Grove Crimson have secured victory in the series against the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars in 1-0 games. The series was decided with a 4-3 win.

The Cougars narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the first period when Kylie Scott scored, assisted by Nola Milton and Emma Olson.

The Crimson's Kelsey Olson increased the lead to 3-1 late in the first, assisted by Stella Retrum and Emily Oakland.

Emma Olson narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Kyla Keding.

Ella Olson increased the lead to 4-2 two minutes later.

Kylie Scott narrowed the gap to 4-3 four minutes later, assisted by Lily McKenzie.