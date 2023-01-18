Maple Grove Crimson win 5-1 at home against Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers

The Maple Grove Crimson won at home on Tuesday, handing the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers a defeat 5-1.

The hosting Crimson started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Stella Retrum scoring in the first period.

The Crimson increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Kelsey Olson scored the first goal, assisted by Ella Olson and Grace Erickson.

Abbey Oakland scored early in the second period, assisted by Addie Sillerud and Grace Erickson.

Grace Erickson increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period, assisted by Stella Retrum.

Bella Shipley increased the lead to 5-0 late in the third assisted by Stella Retrum.

Ella O'Hearn narrowed the gap to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Lauren O'Hara .

Next games:

The Crimson host the Osseo/Park Center Stars on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center. The Panthers will face Cretin-Derham Hall at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.