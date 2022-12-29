Maple Grove Crimson victorious against Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning

The Maple Grove Crimson defeated the Grand Rapids-Greenway Lightning 4-2 on Wednesday.

The visiting team took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Emily Oakland. Pim Wilhelmy and Izzy Lindberg assisted.

The Lightning's Mira Rajala tied the game 1-1 late into the first period, assisted by Mercury Bischoff .

Ella Olson scored early in the second period, assisted by Grace Erickson and Audrey Mlekoday.

Bella Shipley then tallied a goal seven minutes into the period, making the score 3-1. Ella Olson and Stella Retrum assisted.

Mira Rajala narrowed the gap to 3-2 early into the third period, assisted by Allie LeClaire .

Stella Retrum increased the lead to 4-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Kelsey Olson.

The win over the Lightning means that the Crimson have six road wins in a row.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday, with the Lightning hosting the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Essentia Health Sports Center and the Crimson visiting the Royals at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena.