Maple Grove Crimson keep winning on the road – beat Rogers Royals 4-2

The Maple Grove Crimson are enjoying playing on the road, and road win number seven in a row came at Rogers Ice Arena. The game finished 4-2.

The Crimson took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Emily Oakland. Bella Shipley assisted.

The Crimson increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Abbey Oakland halfway through the first, assisted by Ella Olson and Audrey Mlekoday.

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Crimson led 4-1 going in to the third period.

Avery Achterkirch narrowed the gap to 4-2 late in the third period, assisted by Ava Johansson and McKenna Sandberg.

Next up:

The Royals travel to North Wright County on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena. The Crimson host Alexandria to play the Cardinals on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center.