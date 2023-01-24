Maple Grove Crimson draw at home with North Wright County River Hawks
The points were split when the Maple Grove Crimson and the North Wright County River Hawks met on Monday. The game ended 2-2.
Ella Olson scored early in the second period, assisted by Grace Erickson and Kelsey Olson.
Adrienne Hansen narrowed the gap to 2-1 early into the third period, assisted by Josie VanKuyk .
Eva Nelson tied it up 2-2 eight minutes later, assisted by Roz Landkammer .
Next up:
The Crimson are set to face Armstrong/Cooper at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center, while the River Hawks face Buffalo at 7 p.m. CST at Buffalo Civic Center. Both games are scheduled for Tuesday.