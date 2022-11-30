Maple Grove Crimson beat Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs and continue winning run

The game between the Maple Grove Crimson and the Mounds View/Irondale Mustangs on Saturday finished 7-0. The result means Maple Grove has four straight wins.

The hosting Crimson took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Ella Olson. Pim Wilhelmy and Abbey Oakland assisted.

The Crimson increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Izzy Lindberg scored, assisted by Stella Retrum.

Grace Erickson scored in the second period, assisted by Bella Shipley and Emily Oakland.

Late into the second period, the Crimson made it 4-0 with a goal from Emily Oakland.

The Crimson increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period when Stella Retrum netted one, assisted by Kelsey Olson and Grace Erickson.

Kelsey Olson increased the lead to 6-0 nine minutes later, assisted by Bella Shipley and Stella Retrum.

The Crimson made it 7-0 when Stella Retrum beat the goalie, assisted by Bella Shipley late into the third. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next games:

The Crimson play Blaine away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center. The Mustangs will face Stillwater Area at home on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center.